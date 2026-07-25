Cavalier Receivers Have Something to Prove

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Adam Mims understands why some outside the Hardie Center might look at the University of Virginia football roster and conclude that the wide receiver group is the team’s biggest question mark.

“I get it,” said Mims, who coaches the Cavaliers’ receivers. “You don't have the names from the past that have been super productive here.”

Of the five wideouts who caught at least 16 passes for UVA last season, only Kameron Courtney (25 receptions) is still in the program. Virginia’s other returning receivers include senior TyLyric Coleman and sophomores Isaiah Robinson, Dillon Newton-Short and Josiah Abdullah. Those four combined to catch 10 passes in 2025.

Among the newcomers are true freshman Dylan Cope and transfers Tyson Davis (Central Michigan), Rico Flores Jr. (UCLA), Jacquon Gibson (UMass) and Da’Shawn Martin (Kent State). Of that group, only Flores has competed at the Power-4 level, but Mims is confident his charges will uphold the standard that’s been set at UVA in recent years.

“Just seeing the day-to-day, seeing how these guys work and seeing what they can do, I think we'll be able to answer a lot of questions,” Mims said.

So do offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and running backs coach Keith Gaither.

“I believe we have the right mentality in the room,” Kitchings said. “The guys are going to put forth the work and build that continuity and trust with the quarterbacks, et cetera, and that room will step up and contribute.”

Gaither said: “I think Coach Mims will get that room to a shape where we can count on a couple more guys.”

Young receivers such as Cope, who enrolled at Virginia in January, and second-years Abdullah, Newton-Short and Robinson have the talent to contribute, Gaither noted, but “they’ve just got to grow up at a faster pace than they anticipated. So we’ve got work to do, and it’s not just on Mims. It’s on all of us offensive coaches. We’ve got to help develop that room.”