Game Week Approaching for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the start of a new season fast approaching, the University of Virginia football team is shifting its focus this week to its opening-day opponent.

The Cavaliers kick off their fifth season under head coach Tony Elliott with an Aug. 29 game against ACC foe NC State at Scott Stadium. UVA players started studying the Wolfpack early in the summer but took a break for training camp, which started late last month.

Amid the grind of camp, the opportunity to prepare for an actual game “makes it more exciting,” quarterback Beau Pribula said Monday at the Hardie Center, “and we’re just excited to get started on [NC State].”

Elliott came to UVA in December 2021 as a first-time head coach. Much has changed in his program and his approach since then.

“It's almost hard to remember the first camp,” Elliott said Monday after the Wahoos’ 15th summer practice, “but I know that we've tweaked the practice schedule. We've done a lot more research internally with our sports performance team to see what the best model is, in terms of how many days in a row you practice before you take an off day. Also looking at the science behind how you ramp up your practices, coming off of an off day and then relative to the back end of the week.”

He also noted the impact of the Hardie Center, which opened in June 2024. “Being in this building has really helped,” Elliott said, “because now we can force the guys to be together longer, whereas in the first training camp we were kind of spread out, so we had to be creative. Now it just naturally, organically happens.

“Those are probably the biggest tweaks that we've made. I think we've progressed as a program from a depth standpoint to where now when we go out and scrimmage, we can structure the scrimmages a little bit different than maybe in years past.”

The Hoos, who are coming off a season in which they won a program-record 11 games, held their second and final scrimmage of training camp on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

“It was a great day for me, from a program standpoint,” Elliott said.

For the first time in his tenure, he said, the Cavaliers are deep enough for him to split the roster and evaluate rotation players in multiple situations. On Saturday, for example, Elliott was able to see how reserve defensive tackle Sichan John fared against starting offensive guard Makilan Thomas.

In the past, Elliott said, “we just didn't have the depth to be able to break it up that way. Or if we did that, we wouldn't get out of it what we desired to get out of it. It wouldn't have been as competitive because there was a drop off. So that was a big day for me.”

Overall, he said, “I thought procedurally the team took a big step. I thought it was competitive from start to finish, and it was a long day. We were out there for a while. I thought the guys were into it. I thought they had great energy. So I think from scrimmage one to scrimmage two, I saw the intentionality improve, which they were challenged to do that. I saw the procedural execution improve. It was competitive. We got to mix it up:1s on 2s, 2s on 1s for some different segments.

“There was good on both sides. There was points scored. There was some turnovers forced by the defense. So from a head coach's perspective, I thought it was a very, very productive day in our progression towards getting ready for NC State. I think some of the coaches might disagree with that. Their position group may not have won the day, which every coach wants to do. But from my perspective, I want it to be competitive. I want it to be clean. I want to see guys be challenged and respond. And I think we got all of that on Saturday.”

WAITING GAME: Kam Robinson’s workload in practice continues to increase, and the junior linebacker, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, might be available for the opener, Elliott said Monday, though it’s too early to say for sure.

Two other defensive players who were on UVA’s two-deep in 2025—linemen Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore—continue to practice while awaiting word from the NCAA on their eligibility for the coming season.

A recent court ruling allowed Holmes and Moore to rejoin the team, and now UVA is “just waiting on the guidance from the administration and the NCAA as to what they can do in terms of competition on Saturday the 29th,” Elliott said. “But right now we're getting them prepared.”

Holmes and Moore returned to Grounds this month in “as good a shape as can be expected from the situation that they came out of,” Elliott said. “They're getting better every single day. Now they're through their acclimatization period. So the next time we're in full pads, they can go full pads, which will be a good step for them.”

Also Monday, Elliott said that offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II’s appeal for another season of eligibility had been denied. Wigenton played for Virginia in 2025 after joining the program as a graduate transfer from Illinois.