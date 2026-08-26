No. 13 Virginia Hosts JMU In Midweek Tilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (3-0-0) returns to the pitch at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 27) when the Cavaliers host JMU in a midweek matchup. Kick is set for 7 p.m.



Admission to all home soccer games is free during the regular season.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).



CANNED FOOD DRIVE/SIGNED JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The Hoos are taking part in an important initiative with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and are collecting canned goods to help the organization that works to feed families in the Charlottesville and Harrisonburg communities.



Fans who bring a donation of three canned goods at entry to the match will be entered in a drawing to win a signed Virginia women’s soccer jersey.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia remained at No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week following the 7-0 shutout of La Salle at Klöckner Stadium last week. The seven goals was the most scored by a UVA team since an 8-0 victory over Richmond in 2021.

Addison Halpern leads the UVA offense, tallying four goals through the first three games and adding an assist for 9 points entering the matchup with JMU. She’s coming off her first career brace and a five-point performance against La Salle.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup off back-to-back shutouts and have allowed only one goal this season – a 90 th minute goal in the season opener against Northwestern that the Hoos won 3-1.

minute goal in the season opener against Northwestern that the Hoos won 3-1. Victoria Safradin is one of the players listed on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the award presented annually to the top collegiate player.

Virginia has eight different goal scorers through the first three games this season – including four players who notched their first career goals: Aniyah Collier, Jordyn Hardeman, Carrie Helfrich and Kira Waller.

Two Hoos are currently overseas participating in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with Pearl Cecil representing the United States and Gio Canali representing Brazil.

THE SERIES WITH JMU

Virginia leads the all-time series with JMU 24-1-2 and has won 12 straight in the series dating back to the 1999 meeting.

The Hoos won the last three meetings with shutout victories, including a 3-0 victory in 2024 at JMU.

• Virginia leads the series 15-0-1 in Charlottesville and 11-0-1 in games played at Klöckner Stadium.



