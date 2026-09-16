No. 13 Virginia Hosts Miami As ACC Play Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-1-2, 0-1-0 ACC) returns to action on Thursday (Sept. 17) when the Cavaliers host Miami (6-1-1, 1-0-0 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.
Admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free during the regular season.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Thursday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the week ranked No. 13 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 12 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer
- Virginia returns home for three straight games beginning with Thursday’s contest against Miami
- The Hoos are 4-1-2 on the season and are coming off the first loss of the season after battling at No. 3 Wake Forest in a one-goal game to open ACC play this past weekend
- UVA has played the eighth toughest schedule in the nation to date and the toughest schedule faced by any ACC team to this point of the season
- Addison Halpern hit the equalizer for the Hoos against the Lady Vols and she has factored into a goal in 5-of-7 games played this season and leads the Hoos with 12 points to date
- UVA has spread the ball around early with 10 different goal scorers and nine different players with an assist through seven games after defender Faith Broering got her first UVA assist vs. Tennessee
- Virginia has had four players score their first collegiate goal this season with Aniyah Collier, Jordyn Hardeman, Carrie Helfrich and Kira Waller all finding the net for the Hoos
- Victoria Safradin moved into the top five all-time at UVA in shutouts with a 2-0 win over Liberty and holds 20 solo shutouts for her career in the Orange and Blue after the draw at Georgetown
- The Hoos have two players out of the lineup in service with their respective national teams at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup - Gio Canali with Brazil and Pearl Cecil with the United States
- Canali and Cecil lined up on opposite sides of the pitch on Wednesday as Brazil and the United States met in the Round of 16 with Brazil advancing in knockout stages after a penalty shootout
THE SERIES WITH MIAMI
- Virginia and Miami have faced each other 20 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 17-2-1
- The last meeting between the teams came in 2024, a 3-1 victory for Virginia at Miami
- The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive meetings dating back to a 2-1 loss at Miami in the 2016 season
- Virginia is undefeated at home against the Hurricanes, posting an 11-0-0 record in the series at Klöckner