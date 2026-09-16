No. 13 Virginia Hosts Miami As ACC Play Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-1-2, 0-1-0 ACC) returns to action on Thursday (Sept. 17) when the Cavaliers host Miami (6-1-1, 1-0-0 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free during the regular season.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS