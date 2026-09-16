No. 25 Virginia, West Virginia Renew Rivalry in Charlotte Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Seeking its first 3-0 start since 2019, No. 25 Virginia (2-0) meets West Virginia (2-0) in the Duke’s Mayo Classic Saturday evening (Sept. 19) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium – home to the NFL’s Carolina and the site of the 2026 ACC Championship – is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Cavaliers and Mountaineers have not gone head-to-head since the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl, a 48-22 UVA victory that was also contested in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, formerly known as Ericsson Stadium.

Tickets for the Duke's Mayo Classic are on sale now and can be purchased via UVAtix.com.