Virginia Hosts Duke in Friday Night ACC Championship Rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the third time in less than a year, Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) meets Duke (4-2, 1-2), except this time, the ACC rivals will clash at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Last year, Virginia rolled to a 34-17 victory in the regular-season meeting in Durham, North Carolina. After the Blue Devils secured their place in the 2025 ACC Championship game by virtue of the league’s tiebreaker, they prevailed 27-20 in overtime over the Cavaliers.

Both UVA and Duke will look to get back in the win column after the Cavaliers fell last Saturday at then-No. 24 SMU, 23-13, while the Blue Devils dropped a 24-20 decision to North Carolina in Durham. Virginia has won its last five games at Scott Stadium and has not dropped back-to-back games since 2024.

With an average of 136.7 yards per game, Duke sophomore running back Nate Sheppard leads the ACC and is third nationally in rushing. He also leads all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game (179.8).