Sport
Virginia Hosts Duke in Friday Night ACC Championship RematchVirginia Hosts Duke in Friday Night ACC Championship Rematch

Virginia Hosts Duke in Friday Night ACC Championship Rematch

Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network

Football
Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Duke

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Tv: ESPN
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Gameday Timeline

4:30 PM4:30 PM

Fan Fest Opens

4:45 PM4:45 PM

VAF Parking Lots Open

4:45 PM4:45 PM

Wahoo Walk

5:30 PMGeneral

Gates Open
Loud Luxury Concert

6:45 PMFootball

Cavalier Marching Band Show

6:59 PM6:59 PM

The Ride

7:05 PM7:05 PM

Kickoff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the third time in less than a year, Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) meets Duke (4-2, 1-2), except this time, the ACC rivals will clash at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

Last year, Virginia rolled to a 34-17 victory in the regular-season meeting in Durham, North Carolina. After the Blue Devils secured their place in the 2025 ACC Championship game by virtue of the league’s tiebreaker, they prevailed 27-20 in overtime over the Cavaliers. 

Both UVA and Duke will look to get back in the win column after the Cavaliers fell last Saturday at then-No. 24 SMU, 23-13, while the Blue Devils dropped a 24-20 decision to North Carolina in Durham. Virginia has won its last five games at Scott Stadium and has not dropped back-to-back games since 2024. 

With an average of 136.7 yards per game, Duke sophomore running back Nate Sheppard leads the ACC and is third nationally in rushing. He also leads all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game (179.8).

Parking Information

PUBLIC PARKING INFORMATION 

  • Free public parking is available at John Paul Jones Arena (Purple Lots) beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday 
  • Free parking at Fontaine (Red Lots) and North Grounds (Blue Lots) will become available beginning at 5 p.m. 
  • All free parking lots have accessible parking and shuttle service to and from Scott Stadium 
  • Paid parking is available at Central Grounds Garage for $30 beginning at 3 p.m. and Crispell Garage for $25 beginning at 5 p.m. 
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VIRGINIA ATHLETICS FOUNDATION (VAF) PARKING INFORMATION 

  • VAF Lots will open at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Fans must download their digital parking passes prior to arrival. 
  • Daily UVA Parking Pass holders must vacate parking lots by 3 p.m. 
  • RMC staff will begin monitoring lot access and scanning digital parking passes at 2 p.m. 
  • VAF permit holders arriving prior to 2 p.m. must remain with their vehicle until a member of the gameday parking staff has verified their parking permit. 
  • VAF parking pass holders who arrive before 4:45 p.m. must remain with their vehicle in their assigned space. 
  • Please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu with any questions related to reserved parking. 
  • Parking passes are also available for purchase for Friday’s game through VAF. 
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  • Friday’s contest will be the 78th meeting between Virginia and Duke in a rivalry that was first played in 1890, a 10-4 Cavalier victory in Richmond. UVA's 42 wins against Duke are the third-most against any opponent (North Carolina - 65; VMI - 57) 
  • Since the 2015 season, Virginia has won nine of the last 11 games against Duke. Except for 2024 season, Virginia and Duke have played one another every year since 1962. 
  • Virginia has won nine of its last 12 ACC games dating back to last season; only Miami (10) has won more league games than UVA since the beginning of the 2025 season. 
  • Dating back to last season, the Cavaliers have won five consecutive games at Scott Stadium, the third-longest home win streak in the ACC behind SMU (8) and Miami (6). There are 24 FBS teams that have an active home win streak of five games or more.  
  • Virginia is 10-1 at Scott Stadium in the last two seasons, including a 4-0 mark in 2026. Virginia was 6-1 at home in 2025, one win shy of matching a program record set in 2019 and 1991. 
  • UVA is one of 42 FBS teams without a home loss in 2026 and one of 16 unbeaten at home with four or more wins. 
  • Friday will be Virginia’s fifth night game of the season. The Cavaliers have won eight of their last nine games under the Scott Stadium lights.  
  • Virginia has played two non-Saturday games at Scott Stadium in the same season only twice - 2019 (William & Mary, Virginia Tech) and 2026 (Norfolk State, Duke). 
  • UVA has not lost back-to-back games since the end of the 2024 season and is currently riding a five-game win streak in games immediately following a loss.  
  • Virginia was 2-for-3 on fourth down last week against SMU and is 14-for-21 (.667) on fourth-down conversions this year. The 21 fourth-down attempts are the second-most in the country. 
  • Virginia is allowing 19.7 points per game over the first seven games of the season, sixth-fewest in the ACC. The Cavaliers, who yielded 23 points at SMU last Saturday, have lost only four times in the Tony Elliott era (55 games) when giving up less than 24 points. Duke enters Friday's contest averaging 31.7 points per game. 
  • Virginia and Duke squared off twice last season: first in Durham in the regular season, a 34-17 UVA win, and again three weeks later in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, where the Blue Devils prevailed 27-20 in overtime. It was the first time UVA had played an opponent twice in the same season since defeating Richmond twice in 1906. Virginia never trailed and was dominant in all facets in the regular-season victory, but in the ACC championship Duke won the time of possession battle 34:24—25:36 and came up with a game-sealing interception in the first overtime to clinch its first league title since 1962. 
  • The Cavaliers committed only their third turnover of the season, a fumble in the red zone at SMU last week, which was also only their second lost fumble of the season. UVA's three turnovers are tied for the fifth fewest of any team nationally this season. Virginia matched a school record for the fewest fumbles with only four in 14 games in 2025. Three of UVA's four turnovers last year came in one game, its only ACC loss of the season to Wake Forest. 
  • Virginia accumulated a season-high eight QB hurries in Saturday’s loss at SMU, its most since tallying 10 at North Carolina last season. Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White was credited with five hurries to go along with 1.0 sack and 2.0 tackles for loss. The Cavalier defense will face a Duke front that has surrendered only two sacks in six games, tied for the second-fewest in the country. 
1

Interception thrown by UVA quarterbacks the season, tied with Wake Forest for the fewest in the ACC. The Cavaliers are one of 17 teams with either one or no interceptions thrown this season. 
23

Points allowed by UVA defense at SMU last week, the fewest in a Mustang win since 2013. 
50

Left guard Noah Josey has started 50 consecutive games on the Cavaliers offensive line. 
108

Opposing quarterbacks have a 108.2 pass efficiency rating, the lowest of any ACC defense and the 14th best nationally. 
“[We’re] focusing on the areas where we need to improve our football team as we get ready to play another ACC opponent. And that are all gonna be dogfights; they're gonna be tough week in and week out."
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott

Tuesday during his weekly press conference
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Tony Elliott Media Availability - Oct. 20, 2026

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