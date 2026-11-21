CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-4-4) opened NCAA Tournament play on Friday (Nov. 20), defeating Bryant (7-7-5) by a score of 4-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

13’ – UVA: Kathryn Kelly (unassisted)

58’ – Gio Canali (Addison Halpern)

72’ – Liv Rademaker (Allie Ross)

79’ – Faith Broering (Allie Ross, Kyndal Shuler)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first with a goal off the foot of Kathryn Kelly in the 13th minute. A corner fom the right side for the Cavaliers was knocked down at the back post by Pearl Cecil. The ball bounced out to the top of the six where Kelly fired it back in for the score.



Virginia doubled the lead in the 58th minute when Addison Halpern found Gio Canali just inside the box left of the penalty arc. Canali received the ball back to goal, turned and slotted her strike to the back post for the 2-0 lead.



The Hoos added a third goal in the 72nd minute. Carrie Helfrich played a ball in to Allie Ross at the top of the six for a shot. It was blocked by the keeper, but it was deflected to Rademaker on the left corner of the six. Rademaker immediately cleaned up the deflected ball with the redirect into net.



Virginia got a fourth goal in the 79th minute with a header from Faith Broering. Kyndal Shuler tapped a ball out to Allie Ross at the right corner of the box. Ross sent the service to the back post where Broering finished her run with the header and a 4-0 lead.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The goal from defender Kathryn Kelly was the first of her career.

Addison Halpern’s assist was her sixth of the season and she has factored into a goal in 13-of-20 games.

Liv Rademaker’s goal was her second of the season, while Faith Broering scored her first as a Cavalier.

Victoria Safradin posted her 10th clean sheet of the season with the shutout of the Bulldogs.

Gio Canali scored her sixth goal of the season with her second-half strike.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a good win. You always want to get some momentum in the first game and we did that. We struggled a bit in the first half, but the second half was much better. We got some goals which was nice. Credit Bryant, they played well and were very organized and fought hard. We’re happy to get the win and move on and get ready for the next opponent. The crowd was awesome today. I hope they can come back next weekend and be rowdy on Friday.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues play in the NCAA Tournament next weekend, hosting second and third round action at Klöckner Stadium. The second-round games will be played on Friday (Nov. 27) with the Cavaliers facing either West Virginia or Old Dominion.