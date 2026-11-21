CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 22) when the Cavaliers face Maryland (0-1) and Ohio (1-3). The dual with Ohio will begin at 1 p.m. with the dual against Maryland set for 3 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s dual will be streamed on B1G+ for those who have the network as part of their cable package or via subscription. Live stats are not available for either dual, and the Ohio dual will not be streamed. Results will be posted on VirginiaSports.com following the competition.



VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP

125: Ethan Timar OR Rocco Hayes

133: Nicholas Salamone OR Aiden Allen

141: Jayce Paridon OR Aiden King

149: No. 29 Wynton Denkins OR Adam Butler

157: No. 19 Jimmy Harrington OR Nick Sanko

165: No. 31 Nick Hamilton OR Nate Consigli

174: Dom Baker OR Michael Murphy

184: Dylan Newsome OR Emmitt Sherlock

197: Steven Burrell OR Jack Lesher

HWT: Ryan Catka OR No. 26 Brenan Morgan



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia is looking to get off to a 4-0 start in dual action for the first time since the 2023-24 season.



