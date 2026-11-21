CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 22) when the Cavaliers face Maryland (0-1) and Ohio (1-3). The dual with Ohio will begin at 1 p.m. with the dual against Maryland set for 3 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday’s dual will be streamed on B1G+ for those who have the network as part of their cable package or via subscription. Live stats are not available for either dual, and the Ohio dual will not be streamed. Results will be posted on VirginiaSports.com following the competition.
VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP
125: Ethan Timar OR Rocco Hayes
133: Nicholas Salamone OR Aiden Allen
141: Jayce Paridon OR Aiden King
149: No. 29 Wynton Denkins OR Adam Butler
157: No. 19 Jimmy Harrington OR Nick Sanko
165: No. 31 Nick Hamilton OR Nate Consigli
174: Dom Baker OR Michael Murphy
184: Dylan Newsome OR Emmitt Sherlock
197: Steven Burrell OR Jack Lesher
HWT: Ryan Catka OR No. 26 Brenan Morgan
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia faces Maryland for the 67th time in program history, a series that the Terrapins lead 41-25-0. The last meeting came in the 2022-23 season with a dual Maryland won 22-14.
- The Hoos will face Ohio for the eighth time in a series the Cavaliers lead 5-2. The last meeting came in the 2022-23 season with UVA taking a 23-10 victory in Charlottesville.
- The Hoos have five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: No. 18 Gable Porter (141), No. 29 Wynton Denkins (149), No. 19 Jimmy Harrington (157), No. 31 Nick Hamilton (165) and No. 26 Brenan Morgan (285).
- Virginia has six wrestlers in the probable lineup who put undefeated records of 4-0 or better on the line this weekend. Nate Consigli (174), Dylan Newsome (184) and Jayce Paridon (141) sit at 5-0 on the season, while Rocco Hayes (125), Adam Butler (149) and Jimmy Harrington (157) all sit at 4-0.
• Virginia is looking to get off to a 4-0 start in dual action for the first time since the 2023-24 season.