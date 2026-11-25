CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This Saturday marks 28 years since Virginia mounted the largest comeback in program history, rallying for a 36-32 victory over in-state rival Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Since then, the Cavaliers have defeated the Hokies only three times, all of which have occurred at Scott Stadium.

Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) looks to win its second straight game in the series against Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5) and earn its first victory at Lane Stadium since that memorable day. Saturday's 3 p.m. kickoff will air on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Since its second and final bye week of the regular season, Virginia has snapped a three-game losing streak with consecutive victories over California (36-7) on Nov. 14 and North Carolina (41-24) last Saturday (Nov. 21). The Hokies, meanwhile, have dropped their last three games. Virginia is bowl-eligible for the second consecutive season, marking the first time since 2020 and 2021 that the Cavaliers have reached bowl-eligibility in back-to-back years. However, all six of Virginia's victories this season have come at home, and the Cavaliers remain in search of their first road win.

Virginia won last year's Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, 27-7, to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since 2019 and clinch a spot in the 2025 ACC Championship game after finishing 7-1 in league play.

A win for the Cavaliers in Blacksburg on Saturday would not only end their 28-year drought at Lane Stadium buts give them their first three-game winning streak entering a bowl game since 1999.