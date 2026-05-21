Track & FieldTrack & Field
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Thirty-Four Qualify for NCAA First Round

Thirty-Four members of the No.20 Virginia Track & Field team qualified for the NCAA First Round in Lexington, Ky. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No. 20 men’s and women’s track and field program qualified 34 athletes to the NCAA First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30. 

Virginia will send 34 athletes to the NCAA First Round in Lexington, Ky. with hopes of qualifying for the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. (June 10-13).  The top 48 individuals (and 24 relays) in east region will look to advance to the NCAA Championships by placing in the top 12 in their respecitve individual and relay events at the regional championships. 

The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event advance from the east and the west first round. The list of qualifiers from each event contested in the first rounds will be announced on Sunday, May 31 with the final list of the championship competition participants will be announced on Tuesday, June 2.

Men's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time): 
800m
12. Sam Rodman 1:46.29
 
1500m
3. Gary Martin 3:34.12
40. Billy Atkinson 3:40.96
 
5000m
3. Gary Martin 13:25.42
10. Justin Wachtel 13:36.15
12. Will Daley 13:36.80
 
10,000m
3. Will Anthony 28:02.25
 
3000m Steeplechase
2. Nathan Mountain 8:11.92
7. Brett Gardner 8:31.14 
 
110m Hurdles
32. Peter Djan 13.80
 
400m Hurdles
34. Anders Felts 51.10
 
Triple Jump
14. Caleb Holman 15.86m
 
Hammer
1. Jeremiah Nubbe 73.76m
10. Cale Ayers 67.60m
 
Discus
23. Jeremiah Nubbe 57.57m
 
Women's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time):
1500m
4. Tatum David 4:06.51
27. Tatum Olesen 4:14.57
28. Cate DeSousa 4:14.62
41. Stella Kermes 4:16.33
 
5000m 
41. Gillian Bushee 15:56.07
 
10,000m
16. Gillian Bushee 33:13.83
 
100m Hurdles
28. Maya Rollins 13.24
 
Hammer
21. Bree Lumpkin 62.01m
27. Aixa Corbacho 61.00m
48. Theresa Breckley 58.48m
 
Discus
31. Janae Profit 54.00m
44. Suzie Kennelly 51.74m
 
Shot Put
25. Brooke Lumpkin 16.39m
29. Janae Profit 16.20m
 
Javelin
43. Abigail Meckes 47.83m
 
Pole Vault
29. Samantha Romano 4.17m
 
Long Jump
33. Grace Smith 6.24m
 
Hight Jump
19. Celia Rifaterra 1.78m
36. Elsa Spoor 1.76m

On the Horizon
The Cavaliers set their sights on the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Saturday, June 10-13. 