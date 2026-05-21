Thirty-Four Qualify for NCAA First Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia No. 20 men’s and women’s track and field program qualified 34 athletes to the NCAA First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30.



Virginia will send 34 athletes to the NCAA First Round in Lexington, Ky. with hopes of qualifying for the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. (June 10-13). The top 48 individuals (and 24 relays) in east region will look to advance to the NCAA Championships by placing in the top 12 in their respecitve individual and relay events at the regional championships.



The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event advance from the east and the west first round. The list of qualifiers from each event contested in the first rounds will be announced on Sunday, May 31 with the final list of the championship competition participants will be announced on Tuesday, June 2.