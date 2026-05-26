Virginia Track & Field Set for 2026 NCAA East First RoundVirginia Track & Field Set for 2026 NCAA East First Round

Virginia Track & Field Set for 2026 NCAA East First Round

The Virginia Track & Field team is set to continue post season competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round in Lexington, Ky. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The championship season is in full swing for the Cavalier men’s and women’s track and field teams as they travel to Lexington, Ky. to compete at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30. 

How To Follow
Coverage of the NCAA East First Round will be streamed live each day via ESPN+ as follows: Wednesday and Thursday starting at 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. through the conclusion of the meet. 

Links to the ESPN+ live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule
Live Results

Wednesday
Live Stream starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday
Live Stream Starting at 6 p.m.

Friday
Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday
Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Men's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time): 
800m
12. Sam Rodman 1:46.29
 
1500m
3. Gary Martin 3:34.12
40. Billy Atkinson 3:40.96
 
5000m
3. Gary Martin 13:25.42
10. Justin Wachtel 13:36.15
12. Will Daley 13:36.80
 
10,000m
3. Will Anthony 28:02.25
 
3000m Steeplechase
2. Nathan Mountain 8:11.92
7. Brett Gardner 8:31.14 
 
110m Hurdles
32. Peter Djan 13.80
 
400m Hurdles
34. Anders Felts 51.10
 
Triple Jump
14. Caleb Holman 15.86m
 
Hammer
1. Jeremiah Nubbe 73.76m
10. Cale Ayers 67.60m
 
Discus
23. Jeremiah Nubbe 57.57m
 
Women's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time):
1500m
4. Tatum David 4:06.51
27. Tatum Olesen 4:14.57
28. Cate DeSousa 4:14.62
41. Stella Kermes 4:16.33
 
5000m 
41. Gillian Bushee 15:56.07
 
10,000m
16. Gillian Bushee 33:13.83
 
100m Hurdles
28. Maya Rollins 13.24
 
Hammer
21. Bree Lumpkin 62.01m
27. Aixa Corbacho 61.00m
48. Theresa Breckley 58.48m
 
Discus
31. Janae Profit 54.00m
44. Suzie Kennelly 51.74m
 
Shot Put
25. Brooke Lumpkin 16.39m
29. Janae Profit 16.20m
 
Javelin
43. Abigail Meckes 47.83m
 
Pole Vault
29. Samantha Romano 4.17m
 
Long Jump
33. Grace Smith 6.24m
 
Hight Jump
19. Celia Rifaterra 1.78m
36. Elsa Spoor 1.76m

On the Horizon:
Following the NCAA East First Round, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Sautday, June 10-13.