Virginia Track & Field Set for 2026 NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The championship season is in full swing for the Cavalier men’s and women’s track and field teams as they travel to Lexington, Ky. to compete at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30.

How To Follow

Coverage of the NCAA East First Round will be streamed live each day via ESPN+ as follows: Wednesday and Thursday starting at 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. through the conclusion of the meet.

Links to the ESPN+ live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule

Live Results



Wednesday

Live Stream starting at 6 p.m.



Thursday

Live Stream Starting at 6 p.m.

Friday

Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Live Stream starting at 5 p.m.

Men's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time):

800m

1500m

5000m

10,000m

3000m Steeplechase

110m Hurdles

400m Hurdles

Triple Jump

Hammer

Discus

Women's Qualifiers (Seed/Seed Time):

1500m

5000m

10,000m

100m Hurdles

Hammer

Discus

Shot Put

On the Horizon:

Following the NCAA East First Round, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday through Sautday, June 10-13.