Nubbe Named ACC Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 30 Cavaliers on All-ACC Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (July 1) that



The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (July 1) that Jeremiah Nubbe of the Virginia track & field and cross country program has been named the men’s ACC Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year leading an All-ACC Academic Team consisting of 30 cavalier men and women.





He also won the NCAA East First Round in the event throwing for 70.47m/231-2. Earning his third career outdoor All-America honor, and second in the hammer throw event, Nubbe finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships throwing for 72.52m/237-11. His personal best of 73.76m/424-0 from the 2026 Penn Relays ranks No.2 all-time in program history.



The aerospace engineering major continues to add to his list of honors following sixth career All-America campaign while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Jeremiah Nubbe won the men's hammer throw at the ACC Outdoor Championships to lead the event group's combined 21 points and contribute to the Cavaliers ACC Championship title run, tallying a total of 110 points.He also won the NCAA East First Round in the event throwing for 70.47m/231-2. Earning his third career outdoor All-America honor, and second in the hammer throw event, Nubbe finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships throwing for 72.52m/237-11. His personal best of 73.76m/424-0 from the 2026 Penn Relays ranks No.2 all-time in program history.

𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑-𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🙌‼️



Congratulations to Jeremiah Nubbe on being named the 2026 @theACC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year ⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/Bwkuv9HPX2#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/9ReA9ka20Y — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) July 1, 2026

The Cavaliers placed a total of 30 student athletes (10 men, 20 women) on the All-ACC Academic teams. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships during the most recent season.



2026 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team (10)