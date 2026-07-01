Nubbe Named ACC Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 30 Cavaliers on All-ACC Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (July 1) that Jeremiah Nubbe of the Virginia track & field and cross country program has been named the men’s ACC Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year leading an All-ACC Academic Team consisting of 30 cavalier men and women.
The aerospace engineering major continues to add to his list of honors following sixth career All-America campaign while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Jeremiah Nubbe won the men's hammer throw at the ACC Outdoor Championships to lead the event group's combined 21 points and contribute to the Cavaliers ACC Championship title run, tallying a total of 110 points.
He also won the NCAA East First Round in the event throwing for 70.47m/231-2. Earning his third career outdoor All-America honor, and second in the hammer throw event, Nubbe finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships throwing for 72.52m/237-11. His personal best of 73.76m/424-0 from the 2026 Penn Relays ranks No.2 all-time in program history.
He also won the NCAA East First Round in the event throwing for 70.47m/231-2. Earning his third career outdoor All-America honor, and second in the hammer throw event, Nubbe finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships throwing for 72.52m/237-11. His personal best of 73.76m/424-0 from the 2026 Penn Relays ranks No.2 all-time in program history.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑-𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🙌‼️— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) July 1, 2026
Congratulations to Jeremiah Nubbe on being named the 2026 @theACC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year ⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/Bwkuv9HPX2#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/9ReA9ka20Y
The Cavaliers placed a total of 30 student athletes (10 men, 20 women) on the All-ACC Academic teams. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships during the most recent season.
2026 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team (10)
2026 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team (10)
Henry Acorn, Virginia, So., Arts & Science Undeclared
Will Anthony, Virginia, Sr., Physics & Mathematics
Peter Djan, Virginia, Sr., Computer Science
Anders Felts, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared
James Ford, Virginia, So., Commerce
Gary Martin, Virginia, Sr., Media Studies
Jayden McKeen, Virginia, So., Chemistry-Biochemistry
Richard Moreno, Virginia, Sr., Government & Media Studies
Jeremiah Nubbe, Virginia, Sr., Aerospace Engineering
2026 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team (20)
2026 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-ACC Academic Team (20)
Sarah Akpan, Virginia, Sr., Sociology
Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Jr., Commerce
Hannah Byrd-Leitner, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared
Cassie Callis, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared
Aixa Corbacho, Virginia, Fr., Engineering Undeclared
Tatum David, Virginia, Jr., Leadership & Public Policy
Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Jr., Media Studies
Brooke'Lyn Drakeford, Virginia, Jr., Kinesiology
Christiana Ellina, Virginia, Sr., Psychology
Suzie Kennelly, Virginia, So., Arts & Science Undeclared
Stella Kermes, Virginia, So., Arts & Science Undeclared
Abigail Meckes, Virginia, Sr., Kinesiology
Tatum Olesen, Virginia, So., Arts & Science Undeclared
Katie Payne, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared
Ava Rice, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared
Celia Rifaterra, Virginia, Sr., Foreign Affairs & Psychology
Samantha Romano, Virginia, Sr., Commerce
Grace Smith, Virginia, So., Kinesiology
Elsa Spoor, Virginia, Jr., Physics
Madison Townsend, Virginia, Fr., Arts & Science Undeclared