Virginia Track & Field Lands 30 on USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs landed a total of 30 honorees on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic teams for the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. As a team, both the men’s and women’s squads were recognized with All-Academic distinctions USTFCCCA office announced Monday (July 20).

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic team, student athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period. They also must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.