Virginia Track & Field Lands 30 on USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs landed a total of 30 honorees on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic teams for the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. As a team, both the men’s and women’s squads were recognized with All-Academic distinctions USTFCCCA office announced Monday (July 20).
To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic team, student athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period. They also must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.
Athletically, student athletes can qualify based on performances in indoor or outdoor track and field. For the indoor season, they must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event or in the top 48 in any championship relay event for the most recent indoor season. Outdoors, the student athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships or for the multi-event, the student athlete must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West regions.
Virginia’s USTFCCCA All-Academic Selections
Men (12)
|Will Anthony
|Physics & Mathematics
|Cale Ayers
|Chemical Engineering
|Will Daley
|Health Sciences Management
|Peter Djan
|Computer Science
|Cayden Dyer
|Economics
|Anders Felts
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Brett Gardner
|Leadership
|Gary Martin
|Media Studies
|Nathan Mountain
|Commerce - Accounting
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Aerospace Engineering
|Henry Sullivan
|Urban Planning
|Justin Wachtel
|Commerce - Accounting
Women (18)
|Gillian Bushee
|Commerce
|Hannah Byrd-Leitner
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Cassie Callis
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Aixa Corbacho
|Engineering Undeclared
|Tatum David
|Leadership & Public Policy
|Cate DeSousa
|Media Studies
|Christiana Ellina
|Psychology
|Stella Kermes
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Bree Lumpkin
|Data Science
|Brooke Lumpkin
|Data Science
|Abigail Meckes
|Kinesiology
|Tatum Olesen
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Ava Rice
|Arts & Sciences Undeclared
|Celia Rifaterra
|Foreign Affairs & Psychology
|Samantha Romano
|Commerce
|Grace Smith
|Kinesiology
|Elsa Spoor
|Physics
|Ella Woehlcke
|Commerce