Track & FieldTrack & Field
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Track & Field Lands 30 on USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

18 women and 12 men were selected to the USTFCCCA All-Academic teams while both programs earned the team distinction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs landed a total of 30 honorees on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic teams for the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. As a team, both the men’s and women’s squads were recognized with All-Academic distinctions USTFCCCA office announced Monday (July 20).

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic team, student athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period. They also must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

Athletically, student athletes can qualify based on performances in indoor or outdoor track and field. For the indoor season, they must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event or in the top 48 in any championship relay event for the most recent indoor season. Outdoors, the student athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships or for the multi-event, the student athlete must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West regions.

This is the third consecutive year where both Virginia men’s and women’s teams earned All-Academic distinctions. Criteria for a team to be named an NCAA Division I All-Academic team requires the cumulative team GPA to be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Virginia’s USTFCCCA All-Academic Selections

Men (12)
Will Anthony Physics & Mathematics
Cale Ayers Chemical Engineering
Will Daley Health Sciences Management
Peter Djan Computer Science
Cayden Dyer Economics
Anders Felts Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Brett Gardner Leadership
Gary Martin Media Studies
Nathan Mountain Commerce - Accounting 
Jeremiah Nubbe Aerospace Engineering
Henry Sullivan Urban Planning
Justin Wachtel Commerce - Accounting


Women (18)
Gillian Bushee Commerce
Hannah Byrd-Leitner Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Cassie Callis Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Aixa Corbacho Engineering Undeclared
Tatum David Leadership & Public Policy
Cate DeSousa Media Studies
Christiana Ellina Psychology
Stella Kermes Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Bree Lumpkin Data Science
Brooke Lumpkin Data Science
Abigail Meckes Kinesiology
Tatum Olesen Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Ava Rice Arts & Sciences Undeclared 
Celia Rifaterra Foreign Affairs & Psychology
Samantha Romano Commerce
Grace Smith Kinesiology
Elsa Spoor Physics
Ella Woehlcke Commerce