Virginia Welcomes Cal for Heroes Appreciation Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its penultimate home game of the season, Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ACC) hosts Cal (3-6, 2-4) at Scott Stadium on Saturday (Nov. 14). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Saturday’s contest is Virginia’s annual Heroes Appreciation Game, dedicated to honoring United States military personnel and first responders.

Both the Cavaliers and Golden Bears are looking to snap three-game skids. UVA has won 10 of its last 12 games at Scott Stadium, including four out of five this year, while Cal has emerged victorious on the road only once, a 21-18 triumph over Syaracuse on Sept. 12.

Virginia, which was idle last weekend, is 7-0 in games immediately after a bye weekend under head coach Tony Elliott. A win for the Wahoos on Saturday would also give them back-to-back seasons of at least five wins for the first time since 2019 and 2020, when they had seven and five home victories, respectively.