CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men's and women's track and field program opened competition at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson S.C., and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday (Feb. 13) and turned in impressive performances including four program top 10 marks by Tyler Edson, Keyandre Davis Ariel Fletcher and Nate Mountain.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Boston, Mass.

Tyler Edson won the men's 800-meter invite section crossing the line in 1:46.48. His time is No. 2 all-time in program history and No. 10 in the NCAA this season.

In the men's mile invite, Nathan Mountain moved up to No. 3 all-time clocking a new personal best of 3:54.88 and finished 15 th overall. Mountain bettered his previous best of 3:58.16 from this meet two years ago.

Also, under the four-minute barrier in the men's mile invite was Will Daley with his time of 3:59.19. Daley's time ranks No. 10 all-time in program history and was good for 28 th place overall.

Billy Atkinson also recorded a personal best in the men's mile invite crossing the line in 4:00.91.

Finishing in 10th place, Justin Wachtel crossed the finish line in 7:50.20 for 3000-meters for a new personal best time. Wachtel's time ranks No. 3 all-time in program history.

In the men's 800-meter open section, Kayden Lightner ran his way to a new personal best of 1:51.45 to finish 14th overall.

Darius Dixon Invitational

Lynchburg, Va.

Tiger Paw Invitational

Clemson, S.C.

Ava Rice ran her way into the semifinal in the women's 60-meter hurdles clocking 8.43 to qualify on time.

Also in the women's 60-meter hurdles prelim, Maya Rollins crossed the line in 8.54 to finish 28 th overall.

In the semifinal, Rice lowered her time of the day, crossing the line in 8.50 to finish 23rd.

In the men's 60m-meter hurdles prelim, Peter Djan clocked 7.95 to finish 26 th in the field.

Djan also competed in the men's 60-meter dash where he finished 32nd in 6.85.

Tyson Invitational

Fayetteville, Ark.

Keyandre Davids moved up to No. 2 all-time in program history in the men's weight throw with a new personal best mark of 23.04m/75-7.25. His mark currently ranks No. 6 in the NCAA this season.

Not far behind Davis was Jeremiah Nubbe in fourth place with his fifth-round mark of 22.88m/75-0.75.

Also competing for the Cavaliers were Cale Ayers and Nikolaos Polychroniou. Ayers threw for 21.12m/69-3.50 for 14th while Polychroniou finished 15 th with his mark of 21.08m/69-2.

Up Next

The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams will continue on the second day of competition at the Davis Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. with the women's competition as well as the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday, Feb. 14.