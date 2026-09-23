Virginia Hosts Delaware for UVA Strong Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia (2-1) closes out its non-conference slate Saturday (Sept. 26) when it hosts Delaware (2-1) at 6 p.m. in the first meeting between the Cavaliers and Fightin’ Blue Hens. The game will be broadcast live from Scott Stadium on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed in the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Virginia–Delaware game is the Cavaliers’ annual UVA Strong game. The UVA football program will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were tragically killed in a shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13, 2022. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats for a special UVA Strong recognition that will take place during the two-minute timeout of the second quarter. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse.

In conjunction with Saturday's commemoration, UVA Athletics will give away UVA Strong t-shirts to the first 30,000 fans.

Delaware Ticket Information

Saturday's contest is the final Fan-First game, with tickets as low as $18 in Value sections. Additional savings are available on 4-10 tickets in select seating areas and single-game Family Four Packs.