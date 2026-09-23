Virginia Hosts Delaware for UVA Strong GameVirginia Hosts Delaware for UVA Strong Game

Virginia Hosts Delaware for UVA Strong Game

Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network

Football
Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Delaware

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Tv: ACC Network
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia (2-1) closes out its non-conference slate Saturday (Sept. 26) when it hosts Delaware (2-1) at 6 p.m. in the first meeting between the Cavaliers and Fightin’ Blue Hens. The game will be broadcast live from Scott Stadium on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed in the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

The Virginia–Delaware game is the Cavaliers’ annual UVA Strong game. The UVA football program will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were tragically killed in a shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13, 2022. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats for a special UVA Strong recognition that will take place during the two-minute timeout of the second quarter. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse. 

In conjunction with Saturday's commemoration, UVA Athletics will give away UVA Strong t-shirts to the first 30,000 fans. 

Delaware Ticket Information  
Saturday's contest is the final Fan-First game, with tickets as low as $18 in Value sections. Additional savings are available on 4-10 tickets in select seating areas and single-game Family Four Packs. 

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"I'm still excited about the football team that I have. I think we’ve got everything we need, but we will be kind of developed by the way we respond to the adversity that we experienced tonight."
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott

after Saturday’s setback against West Virginia
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  • Saturday is the final non-conference game on UVA’s 2026 regular-season schedule. Its final eight games are against ACC opponents. 
  • Virginia and Delaware will meet for the first time ever on Saturday. The Fightin' Blue Hens are the second of two first-time opponents in 2026 (Norfolk State).  
  • After Saturday, Virginia will have played schools from all but 14 of the 50 United States in football. UVA has yet to play a school from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont. 
  • Saturday's contest marks Virginia’s sixth against an active member of Conference USA. The Blue Hens joined the league in 2025. UVA is 2-3 all-time against Conference USA opponents, with its last game coming against Old Dominion in 2019, a 28-17 Cavalier victory at Scott Stadium. 
  • Virginia and Delaware are among the 27 FBS teams that have yet to lose a fumble in 2026. UVA is one of 15 teams nationally that have no more than one turnover through three games played. 
  • The Virginia defense has forced a turnover in 12 of its last 14 games dating back to last season. The Cavaliers have forced a total of 23 turnovers (17 INT, 6 FR) in that span. 
  • Sixteen Cavaliers have caught a pass this season, second only to Miami (18)  for the most in the ACC. In its last two games, UVA has had at least 10 pass catchers. 
  • The Cavaliers enter Saturday’s contest ranked 11th in the country in pass efficiency (187.95). Quarterback Beau Pribula has completed 21 of his first 25 passes of the 2026 season. 
  • The Virginia football program will honor Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium. The three football players tragically lost their lives in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse. 
  • Saturday’s matchup pits Delaware’s passing offense, ranked No. 11 nationally in passing yards per game (325.7 ypg), against Virginia’s passing defense, which has allowed an average of 150.0 passing through its first three games, the second fewest in the ACC and 19th in FBS. UVA has not allowed 300 yards passing in 11 straight games (Oct. 4, 2025) nor has it allowed 200 yards passing since Nov. 15, 2025, a span of six games. 
  • Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula’s brother, Cade, played three seasons at Delaware from 2019-21 before finishing his career at Sacred Heart. Delaware wide receiver Nick Tyree’s brother, Chris, appeared in 10 games for Virginia during the 2024 season as a wide receiver and kick returner. 
  • Current UVA running back Jekail Middlebrook accounted for 147 all-purpose yards (68 rush, 53 receiving, 26 punt return) and a rushing touchdown against Delaware while playing for Middle Tennessee State last season. The Blue Hens hung on for a 31-28 victory in Newark. 
  • Current Delaware recruiting coordinator/running backs coach Xavier Dye was a graduate assistant coach at Clemson for two seasons (2017-18) under then-Tiger offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. The two overlapped for a pair of ACC Championships, two College Football Playoff appearances and the 2018 national championship. 

Numbers to Know

1

Safety Brandyn Hillman is the nation's only player through Week 3 with at least three interceptions and one forced fumble. He is tied for second among FBS players in interceptions.

7

UVA has seven fourth-down conversions this year, which is tied for third nationally. The Wahoos were successful on their first six of the season.

86.1

Monroe Mills’ overall PFF grade through Week 3 is the highest of any ACC offensive lineman and second-highest of any FBS offensive tackle.

11,095

Daniel Sparks has 11,095 career yards punting, the most among active NCAA punters. He was named the Ray Guy Award punter of the week on Tuesday.

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