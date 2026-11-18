CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In a series known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry,” Virginia (5-5, 3-4 ACC) and North Carolina (5-5, 2-4) clash for the 131st time on Saturday. The contest, which will air on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, is set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium in UVA’s home finale.

Virginia will honor approximately 50 upperclassmen in a Senior Day ceremony prior to Saturday’s contest. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be seated by 12:10 p.m. to join in the celebration of these UVA student-athletes.

The Cavaliers, who have won 11 of their last 13 home games dating back to last year, will look to notch their sixth victory at Scott Stadium this season. A win for the Wahoos would also make them bowl-eligible for the second consecutive year.

In its second season under legendary head coach Bill Belichick, North Carolina is also one win away from bowl-eligibility. Last week in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels were edged by Louisville, which is ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, 16-14.

The Cavaliers won last year’s road matchup with the Tar Heels in overtime, 17-16, when UNC’s 2-point conversion attempt to win the game was stuffed at the goal line in heart-stopping fashion.